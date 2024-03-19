Hyderabad: Income Tax raids conducted at Chutneys Restaurants

Hyderabad: Income Tax authorities are conducting searches at Chutneys restaurants and the houses of its owners in the city and elsewhere.

The owner, Atluri Priya, is a relative of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila. Recently, Sharmila’s son got married to Priya’s daughter.

The income tax searches began in the morning and are still ongoing. The Chutneys chain of hotels is famous in Hyderabad, and the Atluri family has been in the business for ten years.

No official statement has been made by Chutneys about the IT raids so far. Raids are also being conducted by IT officials on Meghana Foods in Hyderabad and Rangareddy District.