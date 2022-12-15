Hyderabad: Indian army responsible for peace in the country, says governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the Indian army’s bravery during the recent clash with the Chinese troops that happened on December 9 in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Indian soldiers prevented the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from entering our territory by crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and compelled them to return to their post,” the governor said.

She was talking against the backdrop of the 102nd convocation ceremony at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad on Thursday where she presented passing out certificates to 36 students.

“The Indian army is responsible for the peace in the country,” the governor said.

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

“As a follow up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the source said.

“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006,” the source said.