Tawang clash: Modi govt kept people, Parliament in dark, says Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and claimed that the Centre has kept people and Parliament in dark regarding the border situation with China.

“The Modi government has kept the people and the Parliament in the dark. Why is it scared of the truth about China coming out? What is Modi’s interest in hiding the facts about Chinese aggression?” tweeted Owaisi and attached a snippet of a news article regarding “Chinese aggression” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Modi government has kept the people and the Parliament in the dark. Why is it scared of the truth about China coming out? What is Modi’s interest in hiding the facts about Chinese aggression? pic.twitter.com/t2mhms7ucB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 15, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi took a strong jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that he has failed to show his political leadership.

“The Prime Minister has failed in showing political leadership. You are delivering a statement regarding a clash that occurred on December 9. Had the media not reported it, you would not have even talked about it,” Owaisi had said attacking the Central government and asking to take all the parties to the site of the clash to prove that the situation is under control.

He further remarked that the Prime Minister and the government were scared of taking the name of China.

“What all have you done in the 15 rounds of conversation? Take all parties to the site of clash. PM is scared of taking China’s name and his government is scared of speaking about China,” he had said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister assured the Upper House that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it”.Singh also displayed confidence that “this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort.”

Explaining the incident, the Minister said: “I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022.”

“On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” said Singh.

He further said “the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides”, and clarified that “there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side”. “Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, local commander in the area held a “flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms”.

“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels,” Singh said.

The Minister also assured the House that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it”.

“I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort,” the Minister added.