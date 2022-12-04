Hyderabad: India’s first gold ATM launched at Begumpet

Hyderabad: The first gold ATM in India opened in the city at Raghupathi Chambers in Begumpet and customers may now purchase pure gold coins from the ATM using their debit or credit cards.

The ATM was launched into the market by the ‘GoldSikka’ company.

Sunitha Lakshmareddy, chairman of the Telangana Women Commission, inaugurated the gold ATM centre.

The company said that customers can buy gold coins from 0.5 to 100 grams and receive a certificate verifying their purity and weight. Gold ATMs will be available 24 hours a day. The Gold ATMs will be installed in Guljar House, Secunderabad, and Abids in Hyderabad, as well as Peddapalli, Karimnagar,