Hyderabad: Indira Park-VST steel bridge to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: The steel flyover between Indira Park and VST will be rolled out for the general public in the next few weeks.

Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ronald Rose on Monday said that the flyover developed at a cost of nearly Rs 450 crore will be opened soon.

Ronal Rose along with Musheerabad MLA, Muta Gopal and other senior officials inspected the steel flyover bridge, constructed with around 13,000 tons of steel on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Ronald Rose said that once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, it will be the 20th flyover to have come up in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

“Under SRDP, the GHMC is undertaking 48 major works of which 35 works are already completed,” said the GHMC commissioner.

“The remaining 13 works are underway on a war footing and we are monitoring their development daily,” Rose added.

Musheerabad MLA, Muta Gopal said that after the steel bridge launch, heavy traffic between Ashok Nagar, RTC Cross Roads, Osmania University, Tarnaka, Amberpet, Uppal and beyond will ease.

The flyover is 2.62 km long and is equipped with four lanes and is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the Telangana government’s SRDP initiative.

Once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, traffic congestion at three busy junctions at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads will be dispersed.