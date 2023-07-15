Hyderabad: Indira Park-VST steel bridge likely to open by Aug 15

Hyderabad: The much-awaited launch of the steel flyover between Indira Park and VST is likely to happen by Independence Day (August 15).

Built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with around 13,000 tons of steel and a budget of Rs 350 crore, the flyover is 2.62 km long.

Equipped with four lanes, the bridge is a bi-directional elevated corridor being built under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Jubilee Hills has been facing traffic congestion due to numerous IT firms in its vicinity and so the GHMC chose to build a steel flyover to clear the snarls.

It is set to be the fifth steel bridge in the city after Indira Park – VST Junction, Malakpet, and two of those at Punjagutta.

Once the Indira Park-VST flyover is inaugurated, traffic congestion at three busy junctions at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads will be dispersed.

All these junctions witness heavy traffic as they are centrally located with residential and commercial establishments around them.

The flyover will also partially decongest traffic snarls at Bagh Lingampally Junction and Ashok Nagar X-roads besides addressing the woes of the commuters at VST Junction, Indira Park X-road, and RTC X-roads.

The civic body had initially planned to complete the work related to the flyover by December 2022 but the works got delayed due to rains at that time and also due to a drop in the steel supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war.