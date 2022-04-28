Hyderabad: Inebriated man dies by suicide in Shamirpet

Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly drunk, died by suicide on Wednesday at his residence in the Aliabad area of Shamirpet.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old L.Shekhar, who owned a hair salon and was addicted to alcohol. Shekhar constantly picked arguments with his family. The deceased’s father was allegedly upset over his behaviour and habits.

The father identified as L.Anjaneyulu was sick and shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The police suspect that Shekhar consumed excess alcohol while he was alone at his residence. The police said that the victim may have hung himself to death while he was in an inebriated state.

The Shamirpet police have registered a case and are investigating.