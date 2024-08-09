Hyderabad: Infant loses life after autorickshaw hits median in Masab Tank

The driver was identified as J Anil, who rammed the auto into a median near Mahaveer Hospital in the area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2024 10:38 am IST
Hyderabad man dies after tree falls on his bike in Bollaram, his wife injured
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an infant lost life after an autorickshaw turned turtle after hitting the median in Masab Tank on Friday, August 9.

The deceased was identified as Anvika, the incident occurred when Santoshi, the infant’s mother and Laxmi, the grandmother were commuting from Katedan to MGBS to catch a bus to their native place, Nanded.

Also Read
Four killed in two separate road accidents in Hyderabad

The driver was identified as J Anil, who rammed the auto into a median near Mahaveer Hospital in the area.

“A case has been registered against the driver under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All passengers fell on the road as the auto overturned and the infant died on the spot,” said Masabtank CI Koteshwara Rao.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2024 10:38 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button