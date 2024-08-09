Hyderabad: Infant loses life after autorickshaw hits median in Masab Tank

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an infant lost life after an autorickshaw turned turtle after hitting the median in Masab Tank on Friday, August 9.

The deceased was identified as Anvika, the incident occurred when Santoshi, the infant’s mother and Laxmi, the grandmother were commuting from Katedan to MGBS to catch a bus to their native place, Nanded.

The driver was identified as J Anil, who rammed the auto into a median near Mahaveer Hospital in the area.

“A case has been registered against the driver under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All passengers fell on the road as the auto overturned and the infant died on the spot,” said Masabtank CI Koteshwara Rao.