Hyderabad : Infant run over by car in Sanath Nagar
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident on Sunday an infant was run over by a speeding car in Jinkalwada colony in Sanathnagar of the city.

The incident occurred when the 14-month-old child was playing outside her residence in the evening. The accused, identified as Muhammed Rasool, was driving the car at a high speed. He claimed that the infant wasn’t visible to him.

Following the accident, the victim’s parents rushed the baby to Niloufer hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. Speaking to Siasat.com Sanathnagar SI said, “He was visiting the colony along with three of his friends in the car. After dropping them, Rasool was returning when the incident occurred.”

“The accused did not have a driving license, and was taken into custody,” the SI added. Following the arrest, locals reached the police station and demanded strict action against Rasool. A case of death due to negligence was registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

