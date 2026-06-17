Hyderabad: Inspection finds rotten vegetables at Kondapur Subway

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection conducted by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) at a Subway outlet in Kondapur uncovered several violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said.

The inspection was carried out as part of CMC’s ongoing food safety monitoring drive across Cyberabad. During the visit, the inspection team found that incoming raw vegetables were not being properly checked at the time of procurement. Rotten lettuce was found stored in a chiller, while cut vegetables, including onions, tomatoes and lettuce, were kept without labels. Some of the vegetables had exceeded their declared use-by dates.

🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive Kondapur



Restaurant Name: Subway

📍 Location: Rajarajeshwar Nagar, Kondapur

📅 Date: 16.06.2026



As part of continuous food safety monitoring across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams conducted an inspection at Subway, Kondapur.



✅ Good… pic.twitter.com/2EA9G1KTZO — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) June 16, 2026

Officials also observed food waste on the floor of the food preparation area and the presence of flies in sections where food was being handled. The sink and washing areas were found to be inadequately maintained. In addition, medical fitness certificates of food handlers, food testing reports and water analysis reports were not produced during the inspection.

Inadequate awareness of safe food handling practices

The team noted that food handlers displayed inadequate awareness of safe food handling practices. Rotten and unlabelled vegetables were discarded on the spot, and officials said an improvement notice would be issued to the establishment, directing it to address the identified deficiencies.

At the same time, inspectors noted certain positive practices at the outlet. Food handlers were found using gloves and aprons and maintaining personal hygiene standards. The walls, flooring, ceilings and overall infrastructure of the restaurant were found to be in satisfactory condition.

Officials also reported that no synthetic food colours were being used and that separate storage and handling arrangements were maintained for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

The CMC said it would continue regular inspections of restaurants, kitchens, eateries and other food establishments to strengthen food safety standards and protect public health across Cyberabad.

Citizens can report food safety concerns through the MyCURE App or by tagging @CMC_Offcl on X for prompt inspection and action, officials added.