Hyderabad: International departures at RGIA to be moved to main terminal

Hyderabad: The International departure at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport (RGIA) is set to be moved on November 28.

Earlier, there were separate terminals for national and international flights. Given the rush of passengers, a temporary terminal was set up on the right side of the airport for international passengers. Most of the procedures including Check-in, security, immigration, and customs checks were conducted there. However, from now on, passengers will be sent to the main terminal.

It is to be noted that expansion work is underway at the airport. It is expected to be completed by 2023. The RGIA had an initial capacity of 1.2 crore passengers per annum. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport received 2.1 crore passengers. After the expansion is completed, the airport is likely to witness 3.4 crore passengers annually.