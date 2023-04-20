Hyderabad: IPL betting rackets busted; property worth Rs 1.41 cr seized

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday busted massive cricket betting networks, arrested twelve persons in two separate cases and seized property worth more than Rs 1.41 crore.

According to the police, the accused were cricket bookies of organized online cricket betting rackets for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 matches.

Rs 50 lakh in cash, 5 betting boards, 8 laptops, 62 mobile phones, 20 smartphones, 1 Tablet, 4 televisions, 1 Router and 4 four-wheelers were seized from their possession.

In the first case, the police arrested Muthina Vasanth Kumar, Kalidindi Venkata Ramaraju, Ponduri Venkat Sai and Kruthiventi Ramesh. Ayyappa alias Manikanta, the main bookie of Vasanth Kumar is absconding.

In the second case, the police arrested Chittibomma Karthik, Badam Veeresh, Bandari Shiva Kumar, Middela Manoj Kumar, Chintala Venkata Padma Chandra Mohan Rao, Chandrapati Satish Kumar, Manne Sathyanarayana alias Satish and Patapati Ravi Varma. Kumar, Pandu, Sk Jilani, and Prabhakar, the main bookies, in this case, are absconding.

Nine of the accused persons in the case are residents of Andhra Pradesh.

The city police advised the public to be wary of the following Apps: Bet 365, MPL, Betway, Dream Guru, My 11 Circle, Bet 365, Coral, Bwin, 777 Bet, Dafabet, Winner, Cricket Betting 2020, Just Bet, Betfred, and Lotus Cricket Line.