Hyderabad: Betting racket busted; 9 arrested in Mangalhat

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police launched a massive crackdown against organized gangs of gamblers and arrested nine persons allegedly involved in the vices. The police seized cash of around Rs 2 lakh and mobile phones from the nine accused.

On information generated by human intelligence, the Mangalhat police and Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force team raided Gangabowli, Bada Bungla, Balramgalli, Jhansi Chowraha, Rahimpura and Hazari hotel lane.

The arrested persons are Mahesh Singh, 32, Durgesh Singh, 21, Mahesh Singh, 48, Amith Biradar, 40, Mukesh Singh, 31, D Shiva Kumar, 39, Sanju Singh, 37, Sandeep Singh, 30 and Y Sunil Kumar, 38.

The accused persons are residents of Mangalhat police station limits and had been organizing cricket betting and satta betting from their houses by accepting the amount directly and indirectly in cell phones from known and unknown persons.

“Based on the team performances in Cricket betting, they used to set the betting range and ratio on their own for the day and used to accept the betting accordingly. They used to pay the punters, who won the betting for the day, and used to keep the profit amount with them,” said SHO Mangalhat police station, N Ravi.

Whereas in satta betting, the accused persons accept the betting on numbers and pay the punters nine times the amount they placed on betting.