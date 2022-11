Hyderabad: Iqbal Hussain, the owner of Shabbir Medical store in Hyderabad passed away at 5 am on Monday morning.

Iqbal Hussain was 102 years old. His funeral prayer took place at 11:30 am in the morning on Monday and he was laid to rest at the graveyard in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad.

The ziyarat ritual is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening at Daudibhura Jamat near St Anthony’s church at Bazarghat.