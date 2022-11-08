TRS may focus on 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that recently sought objections to its decision to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is likely to focus on 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 general elections.

Quoting sources in the party, TOI reported that TRS will focus on parliamentary seats in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and bordering constituencies in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Though the party has not disclosed the names of the constituencies, it is expected that apart from 17 Lok Sabha seats, the party will be focusing on constituencies that require low poll spending.

Aiming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TRS issued notice to change name

Recently, TRS issued a public notice regarding the decision to change the party name.

Issued in the name of the party president, the notice informs the public that TRS proposes to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

“If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name, they may send their objection with the reasons thereof, to the secretary (political party), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi, 110001 within 30 days of the publication,” reads the notice.

The notice was issued a day after TRS registered victory in Munugode Assembly by-election. This was first electoral win for the party following the decision to change its name.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi congratulates KCR after TRS victory in Munugode bypoll

Political journey of TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi was founded by K. Chandrashekar Rao on April 27, 2001, with an aim to create a separate Telangana State with Hyderabad as its capital.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the party formed the government with its president as the first chief minister of the state.

In the 2014 general elections, the party won 11 seats in Lok Sabha. However, the tally of the party fell down to nine in the 2019 general elections.

Now, after changing the party name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, it is likely to focus on 100 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.