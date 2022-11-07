Asaduddin Owaisi congratulates KCR after TRS victory in Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP on Sunday congratulated Telangana chief minister after the announcement of the Munugode bypoll result.

Congratulating both TRS and KCR, he wrote, ‘Inshaallah, people of Telangana will continue to reject hate & reward development’.

Many congratulations to @trspartyonline @TelanganaCMO on their victory in #MunugodeBypoll. Inshaallah, people of Telangana will continue to reject hate & reward development — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 6, 2022

Munugode bypoll

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) wrested the Munugode Assembly seat from the Congress, winning the bitterly contested by-election against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in what proved to be a direct fight.

TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy defeated his rival K. Rajagopal Reddy of BJP by a margin of 10,059 votes.

The Congress, which had won the seat in 2018, finished a distant third and forfeited the deposit.

Prabhakar Reddy polled 96,574 votes while Rajagopal Reddy secured 86,515 votes. Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress got only 22,449 votes.

What did Rajagopal Reddy say?

Rajagopal Reddy claimed that it was a moral victory for him and called the TRS win “unethical”.

He alleged that the TRS misused official machinery to win and used the police force to intimidate voters.

Earlier, the BJP leaders lodged a protest with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj over the delay in announcing results after every round.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay alleged that CEO’s conduct is raising suspicions. He said that round-wise results are being announced only if the TRS is in the lead.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy spoke to the CEO over phone and expressed his unhappiness over the delay in announcing round-wise results.

The CEO, however, dismissed the criticism and clarified that counting was underway in a transparent manner. He attributed the delay in announcing round-wise results to the presence of a large number of candidates.

With inputs from IANS