Hyderabad: Irregularities in JP Dargah tender allocation, hearing begins in HC

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed and subsequently begins hearing in the Telangana High Court alleging irregularities in the annual tender of Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Peeran.

Mohammad Shoaib, a resident of Golconda, filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging that the annual tender of Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Peeran for the management of the dargah’s ghalla (Cash box), nazar, niyaz (offerings), was fixed at Rs 2,80,00,000 and the last date for the tender was fixed on January 11, 2023.

However, the petitioner, in his writ petition, informed the court that the annual tender of the dargah was given at Rs 1,46,00,786 to Syed Faizuddin without completion of the tender formalities and in addition to the amount of one per cent auction, orders were issued by the Waqf Board to deposit Rs 1,54,76,833 including the maintenance cost of 5 per cent. Rs 75 lakh has been deposited and instructions have been issued to deposit the remaining amount within 15 days.

The Telangana State Waqf Board CEO, while issuing only an office memo for the annual tender, the petitioner objected to the tender being given to the contractor without any discrimination.

The petitioner said that he had offered Rs 2.11 crore to the Waqf Board for the annual tender and its auction, but ignoring his request, the contract was given to Syed Faizuddin.

Mohammad Shoaib, in his petition, said that allocation of the dargah tender to the contractor without any auction is illegal and unconstitutional and in violation of the AP Waqf Board Act, 1995.

The petitioner has alleged that this act of the Telangana State Waqf Board and the Superintendent of Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Peeran has been done under political influence, which is illegal. The petitioner pointed out that in the year 2020 also, a writ petition 6628 was filed against irregularities on the issue of tender, in which the High Court declared the move of the Waqf Board as incorrect and directed the CEO to complete the tender phase. He has requested the High Court in this writ petition to pass orders against irregularities and direct the CEO of Telangana Waqf Board to call for fresh tenders for the auction and turndown the memo of the CEO Waqf Board.