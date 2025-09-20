Hyderabad’s love for international cuisines, especially Asian food, has only grown in recent years. From ramen bars to sushi counters, the city has welcomed flavours from across the continent with open arms. But one spot in Jubilee Hills takes this fascination beyond savoury dishes and into the world of desserts. Tai Tai Creamery is India’s first Taiyaki ice cream store, and here, soft-serve meets the Japanese fish-shaped waffle, creating a treat that is as whimsical as it is delicious.

Opened in 2023 in Jubilee Hills, this store has become a crowd favourite because of its different flavours and fish-shaped waffle cones. Siasat.com explores what this Taiyaki concept is all about and why it has struck a chord with Hyderabad’s dessert lovers.

What is Taiyaki?

Originating in Japan, Taiyaki is a warm, fish-shaped waffle traditionally filled with sweet red bean paste. It is also popular in Korea with the name Ah Boong. Over time, it has evolved into a playful dessert that can hold custards, chocolates, or even ice cream.

At Tai Tai Creamery in Hyderabad, this crispy-yet-fluffy waffle becomes the cone for soft-serve, blending Japanese street food charm with a modern twist. The result is a dessert that feels both comforting and exciting, making it a perfect fit for the city’s adventurous food scene.

Flavours that stand out

One of the biggest draws of Tai Tai Creamery is its variety of flavours that go beyond the usual chocolate and vanilla. The store serves playful swirl options like matcha, cereal milk, banana chocolate, Oreo and many more. Each swirl can be paired with fillings like Nutella, Chocolate, strawberry or custard. It can also be topped with sprinkles, sauces and crunchy add-ons, turning every cone into a customised treat.

The menu also includes refreshing frosties with Dubai Kunafa flavour being the most sought after. Another standout is the unique taichos, which are just waffle cones cut up into nacho shape and paired with a swirl and sauce of your choice.

Whether you are in the mood for something classic or want to try an offbeat flavour, Tai Tai Creamery ensures there’s something for everyone.

Have you tried this spot in Hyderabad? Comment below.