Hyderabad has had Korean restaurants before, where you book a table, flip through a menu of bibimbap and bulgogi, and wait while the grill smokes beside you. But until now, Korean food in the city has mostly been a sit-down experience, tucked inside cosy cafes or upscale outlets catering to a niche crowd of K-drama lovers and NRIs.

That’s changing fast. A humble new stall at the ITC Kohinoor food lane in Madhapur is bringing Korean street food to the masses of Hyderabad. RK’s Korean Street Food is proof that Seoul’s most iconic flavours have made their way to Hyderabad’s sidewalks. Think ramen in paper bowls, hot chicken corndogs, crunchy wings, and crispy potato Kievs, all served fresh and fast to hungry techies and college-goers.

RK’s Korean Street Food stall in the ITC Kohinoor street food lane is making Korean flavours accessible like never before, right on the pavements of Madhapur. From sizzling Chicken Corndogs to comforting bowls of authentic Ramen, the stall brings Korea’s most popular street eats to Hyderabad’s buzzing tech district.

The menu also features spicy Korean Fried Chicken Wings and Tenders, Zinger and Tenders Rolls, and fusion snacks like Crispy Paneer, Fish Fingers, and Potato Kievs. Even classics like Onion Rings come with a slight Korean twist.

Affordable, hot, and flavoured, RK’s stall proves that the Korean food wave has now stepped off the restaurant menus and onto Hyderabad’s streets.

What this stall says about Hyderabad’s food culture

The arrival of Korean street food in Madhapur is more than just a new food stall, it’s a reflection of a larger shift in Hyderabad’s street food culture. Global flavours are no longer limited to cafes or fine-dining restaurants. They’re popping up on roadside carts, food trucks, and stalls in the city’s busiest neighbourhoods.

A few years ago, international cuisine on the street meant the occasional momo or Indo-Chinese noodle plate. Today, you’ll find Lebanese wraps, Thai spring rolls, Turkish doner, Italian pasta, and more being served at local night markets and tech-hub food lanes. And now, with the entry of Korean dishes, Hyderabad’s streets are turning into a true global tasting trail.

Much of this shift can be credited to pop culture and social media. K-dramas, Instagram food reels, and YouTube mukbangs have all played a role in stirring curiosity. But what’s exciting is how these cuisines are now being made affordable and accessible. You no longer need a reservation or a Rs. 2000 bill to try something global. A Rs. 200 note will do, and that shows just how much Hyderabad’s palate is growing.