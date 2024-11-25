‘Hyderabad is the new Bangalore’: Man sparks debate with X post

Hyderabad: A product manager’s recent social media post has ignited a lively debate about the rivalry between Hyderabad and Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), two of India’s leading tech hubs.

Venkatesh Gupta took to platform X (formerly Twitter) to declare that “Hyderabad is the new Bangalore,” showcasing images of the city’s sleek tech parks and modern high-rises. The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of enthusiastic support and sceptical retorts from netizens.

Gupta’s post garnered mixed reactions from netizens. While some people agreed with the caption, others begged to differ.

Many users praised Hyderabad’s infrastructure, talent pool, and welcoming atmosphere.

One user enthusiastically stated, “Hyderabad stands out as far better than Bangalore regarding infrastructure, talent availability, friendly people, diverse cuisine, and a thriving film industry.” They argued that while Bengaluru may have been the pioneer in IT, Hyderabad is poised to take the lead soon.

Another user cheekily remarked, “Bangalore wishes!” highlighting their belief that Hyderabad has surpassed its competitor.

Not everyone agreed with Gupta’s bold claim. Some users dismissed it as mere “hallucinations,” suggesting that the comparison was groundless. One comment simply stated, “Hyderabad is Hyderabad,” implying that each city has its unique identity that shouldn’t be compared to Bangalore.

Hyderabad stands out as far better than Bangalore regarding infrastructure, talent availability, friendly people, diverse cuisine, a thriving film industry, and a truly cosmopolitan vibe. Most importantly, Hyderabad welcomes everyone without insisting or pressuring them to learn… — Mahesh (@1by2chai) November 25, 2024

Hyderabad is Hyderabad!! 😇 — सर गिल्लू™ (@Sir_Gillu) November 25, 2024

Hyderabad is better than Bangalore — Vinay Vemuri (@Iamvinayvemuri) November 24, 2024