Hyderabad: ISB inks MoU with AAK on sustainable forest economy

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and AAK India Pvt. Ltd. (AAKIPL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in enabling a sustainable and robust forest economy. This newly formed partnership will formalise community participation and facilitate grassroots capacity building.

Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director- BIPP, Indian School of Business, and Dheeraj Talreja, President, South Asia at AAKIPL signed the MoU.

“I am positive this partnership will be very fruitful and a big step forward in creating a prosperous forest economy that is good for the people, profits and planet,” said Prof. Chhatre.

This collaboration between ISB and AAK will highlight the model of competitive and sustainable forest product supply chains based on tenure security, a press note said.

“We look forward to working directly with the communities in caring for their forests and economy,” said Dheeraj Talreja.