Hyderabad: ISRO chairman engages students at ‘Space Toon’ event

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr. S. Somanath, emphasized on Tuesday that creativity knows no boundaries, even in the realm of space exploration.

He urged everyone to pursue excellence in their respective fields during his address at a unique exhibition titled ‘Space Toon’, held at Ravindra Bharathi in the city.

This event was organized by the Telangana Language and Cultural Department, the Telugu Region Malayali Association, and the Hyderabad Forum for Political Cartoonists.

Reflecting on his youth, Dr. Somanath shared that he used to draw cartoons and has always appreciated the humor found in them.

The ISRO Chairman highlighted his fascination with the space shuttle featured in the renowned Tintin cartoon series, which fueled his passion for space. Additionally, Dr. Somanath engaged with students, responding to their inquiries about space research.

