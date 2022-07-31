Hyderabad: IT companies follow 3 days in office policy

Hyderabad: Due to the traffic jams in cities a new trend is gaining ground among the staff and employees of IT and other companies as they are dividing their times between home and work.

According to this new model of work, the IT companies permitted their employees to work 3 days from office and remaining 2 days from their homes.

According to a Google Mobility report, the percentage of employees reaching offices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is more than those reaching on Monday and Friday. According to the report the percentage of employees was 25% less compared to the prevailing percentage prior to COVID pandemic. This clearly indicates the percentage of those who prefer to work from home on Monday and Friday has increased.

A lady employee of a top multinational company informed that she and her colleagues have the option to work from home on Monday and Friday while the remaining day she has to go to the office. By following this model those who wish to go to their home towns and districts can travel on Thursday evening and come back on Tuesday morning. Most of the employees have their homes in far off towns and districts.

This 3 – 2 work day format has become very popular among the employees. The employees can quietly work from their homes and attend office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to attend important meetings and events. This rule is not being used everywhere as every company and organization is making their own rules.

Another lady employee of a well known company informed that she and her colleagues have the option to work 2 days from office and 3 days from home. This model is prepared in keeping with the project requirements. Through this format the employees work from the office on Monday and Wednesday while remaining 3 days they work from their homes. She informed that in those two days, the employees have to come to the office to attend some important meetings or events.

Meanwhile, swiggy has given the option to its employees to work from any place and all its employees can avail this facility to work from their hometowns. Under this policy the corporate Central business function and Technology teams will work from far off places and shall have a meeting once in 3 months to remain connected with each other.