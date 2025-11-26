Hyderabad IT company dupes over 400 jobs aspirants

Hyderabad: Over 400 job aspirants were allegedly conned by NSN company, a fictitious IT company located in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area.

According to reports, NSN company’s director, Swamy Naidu, promised IT training and assured job placements to unemployed young men and women.

Desperate for a job, hundreds of men and women deposited large sums of money. It is believed that Rs 3 lakh was collected from each candidate.

When Swamy Naidu went missing, the job aspirants visited the company office only to find its board removed.

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of Cyberabad police has registered a case, and further investigations are on.

Police have issued a strong advisory to job seekers, urging them to: