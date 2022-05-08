Hyderabad: Jamat-e-Islami Hind conducts interfaith Eid Milap

Hyderabad: Amid the growing anti-Muslim hate across the country, Jamat-e-Islami Hind has been conducting programs to spread awareness regarding the basic tenets of Islam.

On Sunday, the Jamat in collaboration with Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) conducted the Interfaith Eid Milap at Masjid-e-Khairul Anam. The program was open to people of all faiths, with an aim to clear the misconception with regards to Islam.

There were comparisons made between media coverage and Islam’s basic tenets as mentioned in the Quran. Speaking of the event senior executive member of the Masjid Syed Mujtaba said, “The program has been organised by the Jamat-e-Islami Hind, we have only provided our premises since they were keen on conducting the Eid Milap here after getting to know of the contribution of our mosque in maintaining peace and promoting Islam.”

Prof. Anwar with Masjid Committee members

President Jamat-e-Islami-Hind Jubilee Hills wing Mohammed Rafeeq said, “This year, we organised the progam at Masjid E Khairul Anam, it focuses on strengthening relations between all communities.”

Rafeeq further said, “The Jamat has been organising such programs to spread awareness regarding Islam for over 70 years now.”

Drawing references from the Quran in order to explain the significance of the month of Ramzan, ex-principal of Anwar-ul-Uloom college Prof. Anwar Khan said, “The month of Ramzaan is significant for us as we believe that fasting helps us purify ourselves of sins”

“It is a blessing for all of us since God Almighty sent down the Quran on humankind,” added Khan.

He went on to say, “The Quran is most widely read religious scripts. Allah has mentioned the significance of Ramzan in chapter 2 between verses 183 to 185 of the Quran.”

Prof. Anwar Khan addressing the gathering

One of the most important reasons to observe fast is to to understand the challenges faced by the underprivileged for a month and inculcate that into our daily lives.

The milap was attended by a large number of people from various communities, a few attendees expressed pleasure saying it was the first time they were attending the program. Sharing his experience of the program Shiva said, “I know that Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitar are the most significant events for Muslims. I know that they observe fasts for a month. This is the first time I am attending an event such as this.”

People attending the program

Treasurer of the Kamalapuri Colony Welfare Association, Kashinath Babu said, “This program is a necessary event , which could help minimise the gap between communities.”

The five pillars of Islam

Speaking to Siasat.com on the sidelines of the Milap Professor Khan said, “I would like to say that programs like these are essential in order to overcome the differences among communities and to ensure the co-existance and collective social and economic development of the people.”

The Quran and other books distributed for free

At the end of the event, organisers explained the basic tenets of Islam to the attendees at the Masjid, followed by a community lunch. A number of copies of the Holy Quran translated in Telugu and a few books regarding some of the pertinent Islamic issues were distributed to the attendees for free.