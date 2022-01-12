Hyderabad: JK Tech announces a grant of $100000 to support start-ups

Hyderabad: JK Tech, a digital and IT services company, through its partnership with T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem, connects with startups to help pitch their products and solutions for possible collaboration opportunities.

The company will be connecting with multiple startups through an open innovation program by T-Hub. This will also open doors for multiple startups to be guided and mentored by the subject-matter experts at JK Tech. The company takes this opportunity to announce that they have set up a grant of $100000, which will be given to startups that match their innovation capabilities, which focus on Hyperautomation in Healthcare/Med-Tech, Insurtech, and Manufacturing, as well as those in the field of Retail AI/ML.

In a statement, Aloke Paskar, President and CEO of JK Tech said “India has a strong innovation ecosystem. Innovation workshops, startup interactions, and a bit of guidance will serve as a great opportunity for these upcoming technology-driven startups to find their momentum and accelerate in the right direction. We are delighted to be associated with such an initiative and will do our very best to ensure that the grants reach deserving young minds to maximize their innovation potential.”

M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub said, “Innovation has always been a key contributor to growth. Our partnership with JK Tech reflects our common purpose to fast-track technology-driven solutions, enable startups to receive timely experienced knowledge and access to benefits like grants and mentorship that are required to accelerate their innovation-driven objectives.”