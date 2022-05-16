Hyderabad: JNTU-H mulls revamping all its courses

Hyderabad: With the evolving technologies dictating the market needs in the present times, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has decided to revamp all its courses.

The university is planning to redesign the syllabus for courses including, BTech, B Pharmacy, M Tech, M Pharmacy, MBA and MCA. The revised syllabus will come into effect from the next academic year i.e. 2022-23.

In order to redesign the courses, the university will rope 150 experts from various fields including professors from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT) . The Boards of studies are set to meet from May 19 to May 21.

“The syllabus of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the University will be revised in line with the National Education Policy and as per the industry needs,” said a press release from JNTU-H. The university has decided to revamp the syllabus in order to train the students in accordance with the present day job market.