Hyderabad: JNTUH, UoH sign MoU to work on green technologies

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) is preparing to collaborate with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to conduct research focused on green and sustainable technologies.

This partnership is part of the Partnership for Accelerated Innovations and Research (PAIR) initiative recently launched by the central government to enhance research in higher education institutions.

Both universities have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together under this program, with JNTU and UoH set to receive approximately Rs 100 crores from the government for this project.

The collaboration aims to develop technologies that address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.

As part of this initiative, JNTU will conduct a two-day workshop dedicated to identifying specific technologies that need research and development.