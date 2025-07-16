Hyderabad job fair sees 20K turnout, nearly 4K hired

Hyderabad: The job fair organised by the Nampally unit of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur on Wednesday, July 16, has seen a massive turnout of job seekers.

Representatives from 200 hundred companies belonging to different domains came to source talent for their businesses, while the young and professional volunteers engaged by AIMIM Nampally assisted thousands who had come to secure a job.

Twenty thousand teenagers, fresh graduates, experienced, and even some middle-aged individuals attended the job mela, several with toddlers in their arms. According to AIMIM, at least 2000-4000 of these individuals were employed during the job fair in Hyderabad.

Call it a reality check of the prevailing job crisis, or an appreciable initiative to bridge the gap between the employers and employable human resources, the job fair, which is the third one being organised by the AIMIM Nampally unit, has been successful.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain stated that the party is attempting to analyse data where the candidates lacked the skill to ensure that they were provided enough training to secure a job.

Hyderabad: AIMIM ki jaanib se Nampally mein munaqid "Grand Job Fair" ke taalluq se AIMIM MLA @Md_MajidHussain ne is Job Fair ko kamyab qaraar dete hue kaha ke 'Is Grand Job Fair mein 200 companies ne hissa liya, aur taqreeban 4000 naujawano'n ko rozgaar faraham hua.' Unhon ne… pic.twitter.com/RDwZZUCbWn — AIMIM (@aimim_national) July 16, 2025

Employment opportunities were open to all, regardless of whether they held an SSC, intermediate, or graduate degree.

As a job seeker enters the fair, they would first register themselves in the reception area. The applicant would scan a QR code to fill out certain details on an application specifically designed for registrations.

Once the online form is filled, a reference ID is generated, assigning a particular colour-coded wristband to the job seeker, which helps differentiate between the candidates according to their educational qualifications. Even if a job seeker forgot to bring a resume, templates were available for the candidates to fill in their information.

Hyderabad job fair sees structured hiring process, instant recruitment

There were boards placed at the entrance of the convention hall, where the job seekers could choose the company they wished to apply for, the educational qualification needed, and also the stall where the company’s representatives would be available.

There were over a hundred stalls set up inside the convention, where the representatives of the companies patiently handled the job seekers who swarmed around every stall.

E-commerce aggregators like Zepto, Blinkit, mega marts like D Mart, Meesho, automobile companies like Varun Motors, IT companies including Tech Mahindra and Genpact, real estate, pharma, IT staffing companies, banking and finance companies, and big corporates like Amazon too had their stalls set up at the job fair in Hyderabad.

There was an ad with QR codes glued at the entrance, inviting applicants to enrol with the Telangana Digital Employment Exchange (DEET) to receive updates and details about the vacancies.

At the kiosks, officials of the company received CVs, spoke with job aspirants, and for some designations, vacancies advertised during the job fair were filled on the spot and notified on the stage, where AIMIM leaders, including Nampally MLA Majid Hussain, were present.

For the majority of the positions, company officials either took CVs or noted down candidate information, promising them that they would be called soon.

The success of any job fair, or any fair for that matter, isn’t necessarily tied to foot traffic, but to real results, and in this instance, the number of jobs offered. That, though, is yet to be determined.