Hyderabad: Joint Commissioner holds grievance cell review meeting

Hyderabad: A grievance cell review meeting was held by the Joint Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty with deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and administrative staff at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Issues such as HRMS, cinematography permissions, event permissions, petroleum permissions were discussed.

In the meeting Avinash Mohanty said that CAOs and section superintendents need to address issues from time to time and grievances should be brought to attention.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Women and Children Safety Wing Anasuya, DCP crimes department Kavitha, chief accounts officer Chandrakala, chief admin officer Geetha, superintendents and assistant commissioner of police (ACPs) of various sections.