Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills gang rape videos still active on Instagram

Hyderabad: The family members of the Jubilee Hills gang rape victim have knocked at the doors of women safety wing after they found videos and photos of the crime on Instagram.

Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad city police is planning to take legal action against the netizens who have uploaded the videos. Apart from it, cops may also write Instagram to take them down.

The matter came to the limelight after the family members of the Jubilee Hills gang rape victim found videos and photos related to the crime on social media.

In one of the videos, the accused are seen outraging the modesty of the 17-year-old girl while in one of the photographs, injury marks on the neck of the victim are visible.

Earlier, the police had taken action against many Facebook and Instagram account holders for revealing the identity of the victim and uploading photos and videos of the crime.

Jubilee Hills gang rape case

The girl was gang raped in a car on May 28 in Jubilee Hills. Six accused, including a major, are facing various charges.

Five accused have been charged with gang rape while the sixth accused, who is the son of a legislator, is facing molestation charges.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

According to police, the accused could face a punishment of not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.

The sixth minor was not involved in the rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323, and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of the POCSO Act. He could face five-seven years imprisonment.