Hyderabad: JUH urges imams to mobilize voters in Friday sermons

Jamiat suggests that khateebs, who deliver sermons before Friday prayers, include a call for voting in their sermons.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 12:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Intruder had no malice in Makkah Masjid, says police
Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: The Jamiat Ulama Hind Telangana and A.P. (Mahmood Madani group) is urging its members and mosque administrators to motivate Muslims to pledge their votes in the upcoming LS elections.

As a socio-religious organization primarily consisting of Muslim clerics, Islamic scholars, and imams, the Jamiat is highlighting the importance of political participation among the Muslim community.

In their recommendation, the Jamiat suggests that khateebs, who deliver sermons before Friday prayers, include a call for voting in their sermons. They aim to encourage worshippers to not only pledge their own votes but also ensure that their family members exercise their voting rights.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, the Jamiat Ulama Hind plans to launch an awareness campaign across all 33 districts of the State. This campaign aims to highlight the significance of voting and civic engagement among the electorate, fostering a sense of responsibility and participation in the democratic process.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 12:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button