Hyderabad: Juvenile kills boy, portrays as train accident; held

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, a 17-year-old intermediate student was murdered by his college mate, also a teenager, and nine others at Borabanda over an issue related to a girl. The victim, Mohd Yahiya Danish (17), a resident of Safardarnagar, Borabanda, was doing his intermediate course from a private college at Yousufguda.

The juvenile accused also studies in the same college. According to the police, Danish was friends with a girl in his college which the prime accused – the juvenile – objected to and warned Danish several times.

However, Danish continued with the friendship and the juvenile, who is son of rowdy sheeter, conspired to kill Danish and called him near the railway tracks at Allapur to sort out the issue. About 9.30 pm on June 22, Danish left his home to meet the juvenile accused.

“As planned when Danish came near the railway tracks, the juvenile along with his friends attacked the teenager. The juvenile accused hit Danish on his head with a beer bottle due to which he fell on the ground,” said an official from the Allapur police.

The juvenile accused with the help of nine of his associates took the body and threw it on the railway tracks and escaped from the spot. The next morning the railway police found the body and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The railway police booked a case under 174 of CrPC suspicious death and handed over the body to family members. The Danish admitted he was a little depressed but could not believe he ended his life. The family suspected the teenager was murdered and demanded a thorough probe. Based on the findings of the autopsy report, the Allapur police swung into action.

The police verified mobile phones that were active in the area during the time of the incident and also checked the Call Data Records of Danish. The police caught the juvenile accused who admitted to killing the man and dumping the body on the railway tracks. The police then swung into action and caught nine other accused who were involved.

“All the accused are aged below 20 years. Five of them are below 18 years and all addicted to ganja. When they murdered Danish, all of them were under the influence of ganja,” stated the police.