4 involved in rowdy sheeter’s murder surrender before Hyderabad police

Najaf Ali was a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazaar police station. He was stabbed to death over a financial dispute

Hyderabad: Four people involved in the murder case of Mir Najaf Ali, who was recently stabbed to death, have surrendered before the Chaderghat police on Saturday. The four are identified as Kaleem, Aamir, Ibrahim and Younus.

The relatives of Najaf Ali had told the police that he was murdered by Ibrahim and others over financial issues.

Najaf Ali was a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazaar police station. On Friday night, he was stabbed to death by some persons a little away from the Chaderghat police station.

The incident occurred around 2 am. The offenders fled the spot after the murder and a case was registered under section 302 r/w 34 of IPC.

On Saturday, the body was handed over to family after an autopsy was conducted at Osmania Hospital mortuary.

