Hyderabad: Kacheguda railway station to be transformed as ‘parcel hub’

Hyderabad: Union Ministry of Railways has decided to promote Kacheguda railway station as a parcel hub of the South Central Railway. All the preparations have been completed and it has been decided to inaugurate the center on January 15.

Officials of South Central Railway said that along with the plan of the Union Ministry of Railways to promote the Kacheguda railway station as a parcel hub, the station will be connected from different parts of the country. Details of the connecting trains are being released and now the Kacheguda railway station is all set for the launch as the parcel hub.

According to Arun Kumarjan, General Manager, Central Railway, two to three parcel services will work daily, which will prove beneficial to all sectors.

According to sources, after this decision, the industrial establishments, commercial establishments of Hyderabad and Telangana, dairy industry, poultry industry, and the railways will get maximum benefit.

South Central Railway has planned to start parcel services through 22-bogie trains and parcel vans. The number of vehicles that are being run now will be increased.