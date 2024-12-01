Hyderabad: Kannada TV actress found dead hanging at Hyderabad residence

Shobhita was known for her roles in hit serials Brahmagantu and Ninidale.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 1st December 2024 8:20 pm IST
Kannada TV actress Shobhita found hanging at her Gachibowli residence on Sunday.

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of suicide, 29-year-old Kannada television actress Shobhita was found dead by hanging at her residence in Gachibowli on Sunday, December 1.

Sources in the police department indicate that the reasons behind the alleged suicide remain unclear, and several suspicions have been raised regarding the circumstances leading to her demise.

The police have been gathering statements from her family, friends, and neighbours to ascertain the sequence of events before her death.

Also Read
Woman’s charred body found in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Shobhita was known for her roles in hit serials Brahmagantu and Ninidale.

Following her marriage last year, she stepped away from the entertainment industry and had been living in Hyderabad with her husband Sudhir.

Her mortal remains have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. After the postmortem, Shobhita’s remains will be transported to Bangalore where her family resides.

Gachibowli police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to her death.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 1st December 2024 8:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button