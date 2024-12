Hyderabad: The charred body of a woman was found in Hatnoor mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday, December 1.

Based on a tipoff, the Hatnoor police reached the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital in Sanagreddy for postmortem. No evidence was found to identify the body, said police. It is suspected that the woman was killed and her body was set on fire.

Also Read Over 24K candidates appear for Telangana MHSRB exam

The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify her killers. A case has been registered. Further investigations are on.