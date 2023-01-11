Hyderabad: Kanti Velugu phase 2 to begin on Jan 18 under GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday informed that the second phase of Kanti Velugu will begin in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits from January 18 to June 30, where mass eye screening camps will be organised across the city.

He urged everyone, including elected officials, to ensure that Kanti Velugu is a huge success and that it is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

At the GHMC headquarters, Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, the home minister, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLAs, MLCs, and other elected officials convened a district-level review meeting on the preparations for the Kanti Velugu-2 programme. This time, 1.50 crore people will be checked, and 55 lakh will receive eyeglasses, according to him.

“Meetings with corporators, colonies, basti committees, and other public representatives and officials falling under their purview should be held,” the minister instructed GHMC officials. 250 crore rupees have been set aside by the state government for the 1,500 locations across the state’s mass eye screening camps. 115 camps will be organised in 91 wards within the GHMC boundaries.

In order to set up camps within the GHMC, the officials were instructed to locate community halls, multipurpose function halls, other government buildings, and municipal parks. The camps will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and offer free eye exams and vision tests to the adult population as well as spectacles when necessary.