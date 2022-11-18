Hyderabad: Kasturba Gandhi students recover after gas leak issue

Hyderabad: The North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated that all the students who fell victim to the gas leak in Kasturbha Gandhi Junior College are safe and no body has filed a complaint with the police.

Earlier on Friday, over 30 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior Women’s College, East Maredpally, fell sick after a gas leak in the science laboratory. The students were admitted to Geetha Nursing Home in Secunderabad.

Parents of several hospitalised students protested outside the Geeta Nursing home where many were admitted. They demanded action against the college for negligence.

The college administration has declared a holiday after the incident on Saturday. The Maredpally police station has registered a case of negligence and is investigating.