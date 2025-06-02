Hyderabad: Kavitha alleges bias, irregularities in GHMC tenders

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha has written an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, demanding the cancellation of tenders related to monsoon emergency and instant repair teams in Greater Hyderabad. She alleged that the tender process is biased and full of irregularities.

Kavitha claimed that GHMC engineering officials are favouring a foreign vehicle company, ignoring contractors from Backward Classes (BCs) based in Telangana.

According to her, the tender conditions unfairly require vehicles from a company that has only two showrooms in Hyderabad. She said the company’s managers are unwilling to work with local contractors. Even those who obtained MoUs from Karnataka dealers are reportedly being asked to submit hard copies in an unrealistically short time.

She also criticised the shift from ward-level tenders (previously 150 wards) to just nine zonal tenders, stating that this change is causing financial losses to small, local contractors. Kavitha added that the vehicles specified in the tenders are not suitable for transporting materials, and warned that the revised system would increase costs by Rs 5.85 crore annually.

Calling the move unjust and anti-contractor, Kavitha urged the government to cancel the current tenders and restore the earlier ward-wise system, which allowed 150 local contractors to participate.