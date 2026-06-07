Hyderabad: Kavitha demands Pawan Kalyan return ‘Shikam’ lands

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday, June 6, demanded that Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan surrender a 10-acre land parcel allegedly located within Kodikunta lake limits, claiming it falls under protected Shikam land and the Full Tank Level (FTL) area.

Addressing a press conference at her office in Banjara Hills, Kavitha alleged that Pawan Kalyan purchased the land shortly after undertaking an 11-day fast opposing the formation of Telangana.

‘Irregularities introduced during land registration process’

She claimed that official revenue records identify the entire 10-acre parcel as protected Shikam land. According to her, irregularities were allegedly introduced during the land registration process to show that only three acres fell under the Shikam category.

“This is false. We have documentary evidence, and I believe the government also possesses the same records. The state government should immediately initiate proceedings, take back the land and compensate Pawan Kalyan according to the norms applicable to any ordinary farmer,” Kavitha said.

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‘HYDRAA adopting selective approach’

The Telangana Rakshana Sena chief also accused HYDRAA of adopting a selective approach in dealing with encroachments on lakes and water bodies.

“HYDRAA is being used to target poor and middle-class families while turning a blind eye to influential corporate entities. When we protested against the Sri Aditya Vantage project, attempts were made to discredit us. We responded with facts, yet no action has been taken against the project till date,” she alleged.

Expanding her criticism to broader land governance issues, Kavitha accused the Congress government of allowing large-scale land irregularities across Telangana.

On Musi riverbed, Pedda Cheruvu violations

She alleged that a massive building was being constructed within the Musi riverbed in violation of regulations and claimed that nearly seven acres of Pedda Cheruvu land in Premavathipet had been encroached upon despite permissions being granted in 2021.

She further alleged that a weapons manufacturing company had occupied five acres of land in Survey No. 59 within Nagaram Municipality limits.

Targeting both the previous BRS administration and the current Congress government, Kavitha said, “If the BRS government opened windows for irregularities, the Congress government has opened the doors.”

She also alleged that while chief minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier criticised the allotment of 50 acres to the Phoenix Group during the previous regime, his government was now attempting to allocate an additional 100 acres to the same company.

Kavitha reiterated her demand that land be allotted to Telangana movement activists and announced that Telangana Rakshana Sena would launch a land rights agitation in the Uppal Bhagayath area next month.