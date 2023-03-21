Hyderabad: Kavitha submits all phones; slams ED claims of destroying evidence

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha submitted mobile phones, used by her in the past, before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as crucial evidence in the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy Scam.

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, appeared before the ED here on Tuesday for the third round of questioning in the case.

Earlier, the directorate in its remand applicant claimed that Kavitha had destroyed 10 phones that were potential evidence of her being linked to the scam.

“These phones are submitted without prejudice to my right and contentions and larger contention whether a women’s phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy,” stated Kavitha in her representation to the ED.

Puzzled at her summon, she said, “The first time I was called by the agency was in the month of March 2023, therefore I have reasons to believe, that accusations made against me in November 2022 were not only malafide, and misconceived, but also prejudicial.”

She alleged that the piece of information was leaked by the investigative agency deliberately which has led to a political slugfest where her political adversaries have been attempting to malign her image.

Alleging that she was dragged into the matter she stated that attempts were being made to defame her, and harm her reputation while lowering her image in the eyes of the public.

Expressing dismay over the directorate’s alleged active participation in the above, Kavitha stated, “It is unfortunate that a premier agency like Enforcement Directorate is becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest.

Kavitha grilled by ED for 10 hours

On Monday, ED questioned Kavitha for almost ten hours during which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and a few pieces of documentary evidence.

She had earlier refused to join the probe at the ED office but was ready to answer through emails and at her home. Later, she changed her mind and joined the probe in the national capital.

Arun Pillai had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the ED also recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.