Hyderabad: Kavitha’s TRS to contest Khairatabad by polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Kavitha on Saturday, September 26, said her party would contest the upcoming by election to Khairatabad assembly constituency, necessitated by the disqualification of sitting BRS MLA Danam Nagender for defecting to the ruling Congress.

Attacking Congress for fielding Nagender as its candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, despite his having been elected to the assembly on behalf of BRS, she said people should teach a lesson to the state’s ruling party.

The Supreme Court on September 24 upheld the disqualification of Nagender by the Telangana High Court. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters here, she alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been a complete failure.

Kavitha condemns death of infants at Adilabad RIMS

Referring to the recent death of five infants due to a fire accident in the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, she alleged that the children died due to government apathy.

Citing data available with her, she claimed that the deaths of children in government hospitals are alarming.

According to her, 6,000 children died in government hospitals in 2020-21, while 4,933 and 3,853 died in 2022-23 and 2024-25 respectively.

The government is not allocating even five per cent of total budget to health though it promised 10 per cent. While Rs 13,192 crores was allocated for health, only Rs 9,242 crore was spent.

Kavitha said TRS activists would visit government hospitals in every district and urged the public and youth to inspect local health facilities, document conditions with photographs, and question authorities.

Also Read SC upholds Danam Nagender’s disqualification as Khairatabad MLA

Enquiry by Revanth into KCR’s assets ‘eyewash’: Kavitha

Responding to queries over her assets, Kavitha said not even a square yard of land in her farmhouse is encroached or under Full Tank Level (FTL) of any water body.

“I have earned every single penny within the boundaries of law. If you find even a rupee more than what is stated in my (election) affidavit, I will hand that property over,” she said.

She further alleged that the enquiry announced by CM Revanth Reddy into “irregularities” over the farmhouse of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is only an “eyewash”.

She claimed that the inquiries ordered by the Chief Minister into allegations of phone tapping and others during the previous BRS regime have yielded no results.