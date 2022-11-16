Hyderabad: KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen for Arjuna award

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his happiness and congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for winning the prestigious Arjuna Award this year.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said Zareen deserves the award and the entire nation is proud of this sportsperson from Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Union Government announced that the boxer along with 24 other athletes will receive Arjuna Award on November 30.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen who clinched the gold medal for India in the women’s 50 kg light flyweight division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now aiming at a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old boxer is from Nizamabad city, Telangana. She completed her schooling at Nirmala Hrudaya Girls High School.

A few years back, the Bank of India located at AC Guards, Hyderabad appointed her as the staff officer.

Apart from a gold medal at the 2022 commonwealth games, the boxer won many other medals including a silver medal in the 2014 Youth World Boxing Championships, a gold medal in the 2019 Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament, etc.