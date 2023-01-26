Hyderabad: KCR hoists national flag, pays tribute to martyrs

Later, KCR paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the war memorial in the parade grounds in Secunderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th January 2023 1:37 pm IST
[Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Hyderabad: As part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at Pragati Bhavan.

He paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar and remembered their contributions to nation-building.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Ch Mallareddy, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, S Madhusudhanachari, Naveen Rao, Shambhipur Raju, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, and other senior officials of the chief minister’s Office and elected representatives were present.

