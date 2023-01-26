Hyderabad: KCR skips Republic Day event led by Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day event which was led by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor hoisted the national flag in Telangana in front of the Durbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan after paying floral tributes at the War Veterans Memorial in Hyderabad.

She was received by the chief secretary and director general of Police, Telangana following which she was given a Rashtriya salute by the TSSP platoons.

The police band played the National Anthem after the flag hoisting at 7 am followed by the police parade and address by the Governor.

Tamilisai, who unfurled the flag in absence of state ministers, stated in her Twitter post, “On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of our Indian nation, I paid my respects by hoisting the national flag at the Telangana Raj Bhavan.”

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony, Tamilisai made serious allegations against KCR by saying, “new buildings are not just development. Nation building is the real development. Farmers and lower classes should have houses and farms. It is not that only a few have farmhouses.”

KCR, who earlier ignored Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s visit to Telangana has boycotted the Governor’s Republic Day function today owing to a conflict that continued between them.

As a setback to the Telangana government’s call to not celebrate Republic day at Parade grounds, the state High Court on Wednesday directed the government to adhere to the Defence ministry’s formulations for the Republic day event.

The High Court granted an interim ruling on Wednesday respoding to a writ suit filed over the Republic Day celebrations. The HC stated unequivocally that the festivities must take place.

In its orders, the High Court stated that a parade should be held as part of the celebration. The location of the march must be selected by the government, it stated.

The state government reportedly had told Raj Bhavan that it may organise the R-Day celebration separately, breaking with tradition for the second year in a row by not holding a unified formal ceremony at Secunderabad’s Parade Ground.

Tamilisai earlier said that her office did not receive any communication from the government on conducting the upcoming Republic Day event.

The rift between the Telangana Governor and the KCR government has deepened over the last two years. KCR is visibly upset about the Governor delaying the passing of 8 legislative bills in the assembly.

Governor Tamilisai will fly to Puducherry to participate in the Republic Day celebrations after concluding the celebration in Telangana.