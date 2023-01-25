Hyderabad: KCR inspects ongoing works at new Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inspected the ongoing construction works at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday.

The new state administration is all set for a formal inauguration between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm on February 17 which also marks the CM’s birthday.

The seven-story Secretariat building, built on over 7 lakh sq. ft. with all modern amenities, at a cost of over Rs 600 crore is located near Hussain Sagar Lake.

The inaugural will be preceded by Vaastu puja, Chandi Yagam, Sudarshana yagam and other traditional rituals as suggested by Vedic pundits.

Dignitaries including Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, JD (U) national president Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, and B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar are scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony.

A massive public meeting is scheduled to be taken up at Pradade Grounds that would be addressed by these leaders in the afternoon.

KCR performed a Bhumi Puja on June 27, 2019, before commencing the construction works of the complex.

However, it got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, following which it was expected to be opened on Dussehra. However, it was delayed further and will now be inaugurated on KCR’s birthday.

The complex is designed in the classical Deccan Kakatiya architectural model and incorporates all aspects of green building norms with adequate ventilation.

Adequate care has been taken to ensure ambience enabling officers and staff to work in close coordination.

Equipped with 300 cars and 600 two-wheelers parking, the complex also has a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery on the first floor, convention centres and restaurants on the second and third floors with KCR’s chamber on the seventh floor.

KCR was accompanied by roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, senior officials and representatives of the construction agency, who inspected the progress and checked works pertaining to the main entrance and other locations.

KCR further gave suggestions to the construction agency, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is executing the works, during his visit.

He inspected the security arrangements that were being put in place in the complex besides checking the facilities being created at the media centre, canteens, ATMs and banks.

While going around the building the chief minister sought information about the quality of the material including cement that had been used for the huge complex.

KCR then visited his chamber on the seventh floor and suggested a few changes to be made in relation to chambers accommodating the Chief Secretary’s office as well as the provisions that were being made in the rooms meant for his advisors.

Lastly, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work after inspecting flooring works in the chambers as well as conference halls.