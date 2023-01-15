Hyderabad: KCR to inaugurate new secretariat complex on Feb 17

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly constructed Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on February 17, state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said in a statement.

The date was selected as it is on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birthday, the statement informed.

The seven-story Secretariat building, which is located near Hussain Sagar Lake, is nearing completion. The building, with a built-up area of over 7 lakh sq. ft. and all modern amenities, is costing more than Rs 600 crore to construct.

On June 27, 2019, KCR laid the groundwork for the new Secretariat complex. However, the work was put on hold due to pending cases in the High Court as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the dismissal of petitions by opposition parties and activists by the court, construction began in December 2020 and was completed in two years.

According to officials, approximately 90 percent of the work in all wings of the new building has been completed, and the remaining 10 percent of work, including dome construction and some blocks, will be completed by the end of this month.

The Roads and Buildings Department will hand over the premises to the General Administration Department shortly after the construction work is completed.