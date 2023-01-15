Release funds for scholarships before Khammam meet: Telangana Congress asks KCR

Mallu Ravi questioned whether the state government's education policy was designed to deny education to poor students in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th January 2023 12:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mallu Ravi condemns Rajagopal for his remarks about Revanth Reddy
Congress leader Mallu Ravi- ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi on Saturday demanded that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for poor students before the latter’s public meeting on January 18 in Khammam.

Mallu Ravi, in a statement to the media on Saturday, questioned whether the state government’s education policy was designed to deny education to poor students in Telangana.

Also Read
Karnataka polls: Telangana Congress leaders appointed as observers

He accused the state government of failing to pay the arrears of fees reimbursement and scholarships for poor students for the past three years, claiming that the BRS government has diluted the Congress government’s fees reimbursement scheme.

“If poor students receive an education, they will seek employment. They will become enlightened and will begin to question the government. This is why KCR does not want the poor to study,” he said, daring the chief minister to explain the delay in making those payments at the public meeting in Khammam.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button