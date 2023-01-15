Release funds for scholarships before Khammam meet: Telangana Congress asks KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi on Saturday demanded that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for poor students before the latter’s public meeting on January 18 in Khammam.

Mallu Ravi, in a statement to the media on Saturday, questioned whether the state government’s education policy was designed to deny education to poor students in Telangana.

He accused the state government of failing to pay the arrears of fees reimbursement and scholarships for poor students for the past three years, claiming that the BRS government has diluted the Congress government’s fees reimbursement scheme.

“If poor students receive an education, they will seek employment. They will become enlightened and will begin to question the government. This is why KCR does not want the poor to study,” he said, daring the chief minister to explain the delay in making those payments at the public meeting in Khammam.