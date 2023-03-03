Hyderabad: KCR sanctions Rs 5 cr for renovation of Karnataka Sahitya Mandira

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao approved Rs 5 crore for the reconstruction of the Karnataka Sahitya Mandira in Kachiguda on Friday.

He handed over the sanction letter to Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesham and directed authorities to take the appropriate measures.

The Chief minister instructed the MLA to remodel the auditorium and construct facilities to meet the demands of Hyderabad’s Kannada population, allowing them to organise literary and cultural programmes as well as other activities. He anticipated that the refurbished Sahitya Mandira will serve Kannadigas in Hyderabad and other regions of Telangana.

హైదరాబాద్ లోని కాచిగూడలో గల ‘కర్నాటక సాహిత్య మందిర’ పునర్నిర్మాణం కోసం రూ. 5 కోట్లను సీఎం మంజూరు చేశారు. ఈ దిశగా అవసరమైన చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని స్థానిక ఎమ్మెల్యేను, అధికారులను సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 3, 2023

“The State administration respects the literary and cultural traditions of the people from other states and areas who have lived in Hyderabad for decades,” KCR said in a statement. He gave the assurance that the state will continue to make efforts to maintain Hyderabad’s way of life, which still represents ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb,’ a symbol for the confluence of various communities.

MLA Venkatesham, who raised the issue with the chief minister thanked him for approving funding for the renovation of the Karnataka Sahitya Mandira.